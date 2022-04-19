Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his newborn son; football star, wife ask for privacy

London, April 19: Portugal and Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday night (April 18) announced that his newborn son has died.
Ronaldo announced this harsh news via his social media platforms and the post was also signed by Ronaldo's wife, Georgina Rodriguez.
“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.
April 18, 2022
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.
"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” Ronaldo and his wife wrote.
Ronaldo and Georgina concluded their crushing post by asking fans for 'privacy at this very difficult time’.
"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," they wrote.
Ronaldo and Georgina had announced in October that they were expecting twins. Ronaldo is already father to four children, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, eldest son Cristiano Jr. and youngest Alana Martina.