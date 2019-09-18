Football
Ronaldo rates sex with girlfriend Rodriguez above best goal

By
Cristiano Ronaldo

Turin, September 18: Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed sex with model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is superior to the best goal of his glittering football career.

Speaking in an interview on ITV, Ronaldo was asked about a spectacular overhead kick he scored against Juventus for Real Madrid in April 2018.

The 34-year-old agreed it was the best goal of his career, but it still did not match a night between the sheets with 25-year-old Rodriguez.

"No, not (when compared) with my Geo, no!" Ronaldo said as he laughed at the question.

"I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals but I hadn't done this. I thought 'finally I had scored a bicycle, the beautiful jumping'.

"The way I had done against Gianluigi Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League. It was a beautiful goal."

Ronaldo spoke about how it was "love at first sight" with Spaniard Rodriguez, who he first encountered at a Gucci shop.

"Geo's the mum of my kids, and I'm so passionate for her, you know. It's great," explained the Juventus forward.

"Geo, is, you know, part of me. She helped me so much. Of course, I'm in love for her.

"She's my friend. We have conversations, I open the heart for her, she open the heart for me."

When pressed by Morgan on whether he would soon marry Rodriguez, Ronaldo added: "One day. No, we'll be (married) one day, for sure.

"It's my mum's dream as well. So, one day. Why not?"

Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
