Ronaldo's France drought continues and Portugal pay the price

Lisbon, November 15: Portugal can usually rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to find the net, with only Iran's Ali Daei topping his international tally of 102 goals.
But that has not been the case against world champions France, who have never conceded to the Juventus superstar.
Ronaldo again drew a blank against Les Bleus in a 1-0 Nations League defeat on Saturday which saw holders Portugal lose the opportunity to reach the Finals and defend their title.
It was the sixth time the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward had played France without netting, which is his worst such goalless record against any single opponent for club or country.
Only once has Ronaldo beaten France and even then he played a mere 25 minutes, although that came in the Euro 2016 final that made the striker and his team-mates European champions.
The latest reverse, which assured France of top spot in Group A3, was certainly not for a want of trying on Ronaldo's part.
The 35-year-old had six shots, more than any other player on the pitch, but only hit the target once and missed a huge headed opportunity just before half-time.
Ronaldo's sole key pass teed up a Joao Moutinho effort which drew a stunning save from Hugo Lloris.
It was not a vintage Ronaldo display and he was the only player flagged offside twice, conceded a joint-high four fouls and won just six of his 14 duels.