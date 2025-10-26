Football Cristiano Ronaldo Expresses Desire For More Goals After Scoring His 950th Career Goal Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 950th career goal during Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Hazem. He remains eager to achieve the milestone of 1,000 goals. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to demonstrate his passion for football, achieving his 950th career goal during Al-Nassr's 2-0 victory over Al-Hazem. This milestone was reached in the 88th minute with a volley that found its way past the goalkeeper. Since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, Ronaldo has scored 106 goals across all competitions.

Ronaldo's journey began at Sporting CP, where he netted five goals before moving to Manchester United. During his time at United, he scored 125 goals over two periods. His tenure at Real Madrid saw him achieve an impressive 450 goals in just 438 matches. At Juventus, he added another 101 goals to his record.

On the international stage, Ronaldo has been prolific for Portugal, scoring 143 goals. This includes two recent goals against Hungary during the latest international break. His consistent performance highlights his enduring talent and commitment to the sport.

Following the match against Al-Hazem, Ronaldo expressed his ongoing ambition on Instagram: "Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!" His words suggest that reaching the 1,000-goal mark remains a target for him.

The Portuguese star's achievements are not limited to club football. His remarkable scoring ability has been evident throughout his career across various leagues and competitions. As he continues to play for Al-Nassr and Portugal, fans eagerly anticipate more milestones from this legendary player.

Ronaldo's dedication and hunger for success remain undiminished as he aims for further records in his illustrious career. His journey through different clubs and countries showcases a relentless pursuit of excellence that inspires many around the world.