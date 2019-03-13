Football

Ronaldo equals Messi's Champions League hat-trick record

By Opta
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his eighth hat-trick in Champions League
Turin, March 13: Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Lionel Messi's Champions League record after scoring his eighth hat-trick in the competition.

Ronaldo moved level with Barcelona foe Messi following his three-goal haul in Turin, where Juventus completed a stunning comeback to eliminate Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate en route to the quarter-finals.

Messi had broken the tie with Ronaldo during Barca's 4-0 rout of PSV in September but the Juventus star equalled the feat on Tuesday (March 12).

Juve lost the opening leg of the last-16 tie against Atletico in Madrid but five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo led the Italian champions to the quarters following their 3-0 victory.

Ronaldo set the tone with his 27th-minute opener before heading past Jan Oblak again four minutes into the second half.

The 34-year-old then completed the fightback from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining – taking his goals tally in the Champions League to 124 in 160 appearances.

Full Time: JUV 3 - 0 ATM
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
