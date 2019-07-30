Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to return to Madrid

Turin, July 30: Cristiano Ronaldo said he "hopes to return to Madrid soon" after the Juventus superstar received the prestigious Marca Leyenda award.
Ronaldo was honoured in Madrid, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was awarded the accolade "for his successful career as a professional footballer and for the standing he has attained across the world."
The 34-year-old enjoyed incredible success during his time with Madrid before joining Juve in 2018-19, becoming the Spanish club's all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances.
Ronaldo also won four Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies among other honours at the Santiago Bernabeu.
⭐ @Cristiano: “A big part of this award owes to what I did at @realmadriden.”#HalaMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) 29 July 2019
After receiving the Marca Leyenda, former Manchester United forward Ronaldo told reporters at the awards ceremony: "I felt sorry when I left Real Madrid.
"I miss both (Manchester and Madrid) but because of life's circumstances I have lived more years in Madrid, my children and my girl were born here, so I miss Madrid more.
"This trophy will be in a very nice place in my museum. Madrid is special, I travel a lot but there are few cities like Madrid.
"Much of this award is derived from what I did in Madrid. It is a Spanish trophy and leaves me very honoured. Thanks to all those who have helped me to achieve it. It is a pride for me. And I hope to return to Madrid soon."
Ronaldo made a seamless transition from Madrid to Juve, helping the Italian giants to their eighth successive Serie A crown in 2018-19.
The veteran scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, 21 of those coming in the league.