Football 'I'll Cry': Cristiano Ronaldo makes massive Retirement Admission By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 21:34 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a maverick over the years. From Manchester United to Real Madrid and now Al Nassr, Ronaldo has made a strong imprint in the game.

For his nation, Portugal, Ronaldo holds the distinction of winning the EURO and two Nations League titles. He is also the highest goal scorer for international teams. Despite the legendary footballer entering the fifth decade of his life, Ronaldo continues to showcase his mettle and class for both club and country.

But recently, Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that his legendary playing career could soon be coming to an end, admitting to Piers Morgan that stepping away from football will be 'very, very difficult.'

The 40-year-old Al Nassr star, who remains under contract until June 2027, revealed in Piers Morgan Uncensored that he has already started preparing mentally for life beyond the pitch after more than two decades at the top.

"Soon. But I think I will be prepared," Ronaldo said when asked about retirement on the Piers Morgan podcast.

"It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes. It will be very, very difficult but I've prepared my future since (I was) 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure," he added.

Ronaldo, who plans to feature for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in North America, stated that while football has been his life, his focus will soon shift to his family and other ventures.

"Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have for football to score a goal," he said. "But I have other passions. (When I retire) I'm going to have more time for me, have more time for my family, to raise my kids."

With five Ballon d'Or titles, over 940 career goals, and an estimated net worth that recently made him football's first billionaire, Ronaldo's next chapter seems destined to be as ambitious as his first. "I want to be more a family person, more present," he added.

The Portugal international is currently under contract with Al Nassr till 2027, and is set to participate in the FIFA World Cup next year. Although Ronaldo was previously tipped to end his career at Sporting CP, the move may not arrive if he decides to hang his boots after the conclusion of Al Nassr deal.