Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Jersey Number, Salary in Rupees, Contract Details

Bengaluru, August 29: Portuguese superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make his return to Manchester United and ahead of his Old Trafford second unveiling, all eyes turn to his contract details and the jersey number.
After an eventful 24 hours triggered by news that Manchester City was all set to sign Ronaldo, the Red Devils were forced into a late move to hijack the transfer from their city rivals and bring their former winger back to the club.
Manchester United on Friday (August 27) night confirmed via a statement that Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford subject to the agreement of personal terms, a visa and a successful medical.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will rejoin the club 12 years after departing for Real Madrid, having scored 118 goals in 292 games across six years in his previous spell.
Lionel Messi PSG Jersey Number, Salary in Rupees and Contract Details
Ronaldo first joined United in 2003 and went on to win three Premier League titles, the Champions League as well as countless individual accolades including his first Ballon d'Or in 2008.
United's statement stated that everyone at the club look forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester, but did not reveal what shirt number the Portugal captain will take at the club.
Here is a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey number, salary and contract details:
Ronaldo Manchester United Salary and Contract Details
Ronaldo has reportedly signed a contract until 2023 and is reportedly set to earn around 500,000 GBP per week (around USD 688,000 or INR 8 Crores). The annual salary is speculated to be roughly 25 million GBP (around USD 34 million or INR 352 Crores). (All reported details)
Ronaldo Manchester United Jersey Number
Ronaldo wore the number 7 shirt at his previous clubs Juventus, Real Madrid and also during his previous stint at Manchester United. However, he had to wait for the number to available at United, where he wore a different number and Real Madrid, where he wore number 9.
The Portugal captain still sports the number 7 at his national side, but with Edinson Cavani already sporting the iconic number 7, Ronaldo may be forced to opt for a different number to start his second stint with the Red Devils.
Rumours circulated that the number 7 shirt could still be made available for Ronaldo, but that could be at the expense of selling Cavani due to the Premier League rule which restricts a number change once the season has started.
So, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner may have to revert to one of his former numbers or the other numbers available at the club now - 12, 15, 24, 28, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 40 and numbers above it.
And it is believed that Ronaldo could opt for number 28, the first number he wore when he joined Manchester United in 2003. The number 28 also happens to be the number the Portugal captain sported at his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.