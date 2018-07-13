Cristiano Ronaldo will retire after Juventus stint, claims agent Jorge Mendes

Rome, July 13: Cristiano Ronaldo's super agent Jorge Mendes has ruled out his client's possibility of a potential return to Manchester United or Lisbon before retiring as he suggested that Juventus will be his last club.
The Portuguese superstar completed a £88m deal to Juventus earlier this week after spending nine fruitful years at Real Madrid.
Juventus will be Ronaldo's fourth club after spending time with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid.
Due to his previous alliances with Manchester United and Sporting, there have been reports that the 33-year-old star could still make a move to either side at some point in his career before hanging up his boots. Whereas, a lucrative move to either China or the US towards the end of his career is also counted by.
However, dissing cold water on all such hopes, now his agent Mendes, who has overseen Ronaldo's star-studded move through these clubs, has now claimed that he expects the star striker to hang up his boots only in Turin.
"I'm very happy for Cristiano," he told Sport. "Juventus will be his last club and I'm glad he has made this decision. With this team he'll close out his marvellous career."
Mendes also thanked the Juventus board for their eagerness to land the Superstar and suggested the Juventus president's involvement made the deal quicker.
"I thank Andrea Agnelli in particular for his determination and his willingness to negotiate with Real Madrid.
"And I also thank Beppe Marotta for his professionalism."
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Italian champions Juventus on a four-year deal and will officially be presented as a Juventus player on coming Monday after he completes his medical.
Meanwhile, his first games as a Juventus player could be against his former team. Juventus and Real are expected to face each other at Maryland's FedExField in the International Champions Cup on August 4 and Ronaldo is expected to join the team for training at the end of this month after completion of his holiday.
Ronaldo has been Real's all-time top scorer, with an extraordinary 451 goals in 438 games and won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys during his time at the Bernabeu.
