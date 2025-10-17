Football Cristiano Ronaldo yet to decide on India Trip, final decision may come after Al Nassr match on Saturday By Sauradeep Ash Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 8:50 [IST]

Cristiano Ronaldo is tentatively expected to visit Goa in October 2025 as part of Al Nassr's participation in the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

Al Nassr is scheduled to face FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on October 22 as part of the continental competition, which involves home and away fixtures.

If Ronaldo travels with the team, this would mark his first potential appearance in India during an official club match.

Currently, official confirmation of Ronaldo's participation in the match is still awaited, and there remains uncertainty over whether he will actually play. While Al Nassr has submitted visa applications that include Ronaldo and local authorities in Goa are preparing security arrangements for a possible large turnout, the final decision on his involvement rests with the club and their medical and tactical considerations.

Ronaldo, now 40, carefully manages his playing schedule, especially with the FIFA World Cup 2026 in mind, and decisions about his appearance frequently consider fitness and form.

MyKhel understands the player welcomes the prospect to travelling to India with the Saudi giants, but is yet to provide any confirmation. The Portugal international played for his country in the recent international break and will be taking part in Al Nassr's Saturday match in the league against Al Fateh.

Although his visit to India is a possibility, the Al Nassr star is expected to make his final decision only after the Al Fateh encounter. Although the Goa authorities were told to prepare for Ronaldo's security, a police official told MyKhel no further instruction to them.

"We haven't got any update on tightening security for Cristiano Ronaldo. There is no confirmation to us," a police official of Fatorda Police station told this website.

India is waiting in bated breath for Cristiano Ronaldo, and if he arrives, it promises to be delirium in the Konkan coast.