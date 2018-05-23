Daley Blind will consider leaving Manchester United

Bengaluru, May 23: Manchester United defender Daley Blind has hinted that he is considering a move away from Old Trafford, however, will not take a hurried decision. Blind joined United in 2014 under Louis Van Gaal for £13.8 million and played two important seasons under him as a regular starter.
However, after the arrival of Jose Mourinho, he lost his first-team place. The Dutch defender was used as a backup at left full-back and sometimes in the centre of defensive third in Mourinho's first season. But this season, things have gotten worse for the 27-year-old, who only managed to make 17 appearances in all competitions, only one appearance in the second half of the campaign.
Earlier in February this year, the Red Devils tied down the Dutchman for a further year after they triggered the option to prolong his stay at United.
But as per recent reports, United only gave him the extension as they didn't want to lose the player on free and wanted to protect the value of a player who could be headed out of Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Blind was heavily linked with a move to AS Roma during the January window and the Serie A club had also enquired about signing the Dutchman on loan, however United rejected their approach to find a more permanent solution.
As it stands, United are ready to listen to offers for the versatile defender and the Dutch defender also has hinted the same, suggesting he will consider his options after playing such a limited number of matches.
"We're going to think about it in the holidays," Blind told De Telegraaf. "United is a nice big club. Of course there is a lot of competition there. I am still under contract for another year.
"I certainly will not make a panic transfer because it is not guaranteed that I will play at a new club. We have to wait, but it seems logical that I wasn't satisfied with the second half of the season. So first I'll go on vacation and then put all the possibilities next to each other."
Blind was earlier linked with a shock move to Barcelona however as per reports as of now Italian side Roma, Inter and his former side Ajax are currently monitoring his situation as he awaits for a formal offer from them.
