Damning statistic Arsenal need to overcome against Aston Villa

Bengaluru, September 22: Arsenal have managed to register eight points so far this season in the Premier League and are level with Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United, however recent statistics have proved that they are lucky even to be in the top half.
The North London side conceded the most number of goals among the top six last season and to repair the hole, Unai Emery acquired two defenders, left-back Kieran Tierney and Chelsea defender David Luiz.
The Celtic fullback is still out injured and has not played a single minute. David Luiz although has played and is already having a nightmare spell at his new side. Four errors already leading to the goal, the Brazilian centre-half is among one of the big culprits of the team's slump.
Moreover, as per Duncan Alexander, as cited on social media, no team throughout the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 & Bundesliga have conceded more shots than Arsenal (96) this season.
Even Derby County, who had the worst PL record in a single campaign in tournament's history only faced 82 shots in first five games.
Also, the Gunners have made more errors leading to goals (14) since the start of 2018/19 than any other Premier League club. The bad news doesn't end there. Granit Xhaka is the biggest culprit in the squad, having made six mistakes in that period that have resulted in the opposition scoring.
It tells you everything about why things are headed in the opposite direction for Arsenal this season, with the Gunners struggling to keep it tight at the back.
Against Aston Villa, however, they have the chance to redeem themselves again showing a better-composed display.
Meanwhile in Frankfurt, Emery's side put up a better display, despite fielding a much younger side with the academy kids winning the game 3-0 but Premier League is a different ball game and absolutely they have to be better.
These are the two things they could improve immediately to overcome the battle against Villa:
Midfield combination
The Gunners midfield led by Xhaka has often been vulnerable and made silly mistakes. Emery could do with two defensive-minded midfielders and a better defensive sensed attacking player in the middle of the park. Xhaka and Torreira could be a better pair making a pivot in the middle of the pitch while Ceballos could be the man to move the ball forward.
Three at the back
Both Luiz and Sokratis have been clumsy at the back, but putting up another player beside them may settle them a bit more, covering the faults. Callum Chambers had a good game in the opening weekend against Newcastle and he could be given a chance in the right centre back role while Luiz could play the libero and Sokratis at the left centre half.