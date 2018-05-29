Football

Carvajal could be ready for Spain's World Cup opener – Lopetegui

Spain and Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal
Madrid, May 29: Spain full-back Dani Carvajal will be fighting to play in his team's World Cup opener, according to coach Julen Lopetegui.

Carvajal suffered a hamstring injury during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday (May 26).

The setback sparked fears the 26-year-old – capped 15 times by Spain – would miss the World Cup.

Lopetegui said he would give the full-back every chance to prove his fitness, adding there was hope Carvajal could face Portugal in their World Cup opener on June 15.

"I had a feeling it was not so bad and it was confirmed," he told El Larguero on Monday (May 28).

"The doctors told us that they are going to fight to play the first game. We are going to see his progress. The last week will be working with everyone.

"We thought it is worth waiting for Carvajal."

Carvajal will reportedly miss two to three weeks, a timeline which could see him take on Portugal.

Source: OPTA

