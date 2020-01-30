Daniel Sturridge wanted by Aston Villa, a good move?

Kolkata, January 30: Aston Villa have already made three signings during the winter transfer window so far and could bolster their squad further in the remaining few days before the deadline.
The Lions are just clear of the danger zone but only by two points.
And, their manager Dean Smith is desperate to ensure that they finish the season safe in the Premier League.
As per reports in England, the Midlands club have made £4.2m bid for English international striker Daniel Sturridge who is right now plying his trade in Turkey with Trabzonspor.
The Turkish side signed him on a free transfer in the summer following his release from Liverpool with his contract expiry. And, the 30-year-old has managed to make a pretty decent impression in the Super Lig.
From the financial point of view, Trabzonspor could profit by selling the Englishman and it would be a pretty good deal for them. However, they are in the title race and might not be willing to part ways with one of their best players.
Sturridge, however, might be open to idea of moving back to his homeland and once again make a strong impression in the Premier League.
Aston Villa have been very unlucky with injuries this season which has hampered their comeback campaign in the Premier League. Among the major absentees, one of the biggest ones is their summer signing Wesley and he is out for the rest of the season. It leaves the Lions with just one fit senior striker in the team and that is Mbwana Samatta who was signed in January from Genk.
Sturridge's inclusion to the team could prove to be a great boost for the relegation battling side. He is a proven goalscorer and one of the very best in the game when he is fit. Also, he is proven in the Premier League having played for big clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.
The only worry for Smith would be Sturridge’s poor injury record. He has missed 15 games this season due to injuries. If not for his injuries, he could have become one of the greatest strikers of this era. However, Villa should definitely take a gamble with him as he is well worth it and could ensure them survival on his own if he can stay injury free.