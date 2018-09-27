Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

De Rossi celebrates victory in 600th Roma game

By
Roma star Daniele De Rossi
Roma star Daniele De Rossi

Rome, September 27: Daniele De Rossi marked his 600th Roma appearance with a victory as the Giallorossi beat Frosinone 4-0 at Stadio Olimpico.

The 35-year-old lined up in the heart of Eusebio Di Francesco's midfield as Roma raced into a second-minute lead through Cengiz Under.

Javier Pastore and Stephan El Shaarawy struck within seven minutes of each other to extend the hosts lead before half-time, De Rossi playing a key role in the third.

1
1011253

De Rossi received a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 82nd minute and replaced by Luca Pellegrini, the 19-year-old Rome-born defender making his debut for the club.

Six minutes later, Pellegrini made a superb run down the left wing before cutting the ball back to Aleksandar Kolarov, who hammered Roma's fourth in off the underside of the crossbar.

The result was Frosinone's fourth straight Serie A defeat and ended Roma's run of four league games without a win.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: SEV 3 - 0 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue