David de Gea to become Premier League's highest paid player

Bengaluru, February 19: Manchester United have reportedly offered David de Gea fresh terms which will make him the highest paid player in the Premier League in a bid to convince the Spaniard of a long-term future at Old Trafford.
The Spanish shot-stopper still has 18 months remaining in his deal, but CEO Woodward is eager to sign the player to a new long-term deal as soon as possible.
The 28-year-old's future was the subject of much speculation while Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Old Trafford side. However, the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to have changed the mood of the club as United now work to tie down deals for a number of United's first-team squad.
According to The Times, #MUFC are prepared to give David de Gea the largest basic pay package in English football history and are increasingly confident he will sign a long-term contract extension with the club. pic.twitter.com/mfn3JWP2Uu— Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) February 17, 2019
United, according to The Sunday Times, are weighing an offer with a basic pay package of more than £90m over five years, which would overtake leading the wages of team-mates Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, as well as another highest earner in the league Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil. He will earn more than £23 million a year - around £365,000-per-week which will also make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.
De Gea certainly is now viewed as one of the best keepers in the world if not the best. Signing any keeper worth his talents definitely would attract huge transfer fee and wages hence it makes complete sense to reward him with the most money especially at the best time of his career.
United are trying to tie up the futures of their out-of-contract players. They have recently handed new contracts to Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Phil Jones while also binding Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling to a new deal.
It is believed that midfielder Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are next in line to get a new deal, though veteran Antonio Valencia who is attracting interest from nter Milan and West Ham United, may not be offered a new deal.