Silva confirms plans to leave Manchester City

By Opta
Madrid, June 26: David Silva will play his final season at Manchester City in 2019-20, the influential midfielder has announced.

Silva, 33, is considered one of the greatest players in the club's history, helping them to win four Premier League titles as well as a brace of FA Cups and four EFL Cups.

But the former Spain international, who joined from Valencia in 2010, has decided the upcoming campaign will be his last with City.

Silva will not, however, sign for another Premier League club once his City contract expires.

"This is the last one," Silva told reporters. "Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time.

"Initially the club were talking about two years but I decided to sign another one so I finished at 10 years.

"It completes the cycle. It's a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years - that's it!"

City sealed a domestic clean sweep last season but European success continues to elude the club, although Silva is not disappointed to have missed out on the Champions League.

"We haven't been able to achieve that goal yet of winning the Champions League but if every year is like last season I would sign for it right now," he added.

"When I was a kid, I never thought I would achieve everything I have done, so I'm more than happy with what I have achieved in my 10 years at City.

"The respect people have shown me and the way people in Manchester have treated me has been unbelievable. That's what I really like, the recognition they have given me.

"I've got a family now and it's about priorities. I want to spend more time with the family. I've got another year at Manchester City so we will see what happens after that."

Silva's decision will be disappointing for City boss Pep Guardiola, who said in January he hoped to persuade the player to sign a fresh contract.

Ending his career at hometown club Las Palmas has long been Silva's plan, but he indicated they will have to seal promotion to LaLiga for that move to be realistic.

"Not China," Silva said of his next destination. "I don't know. My girlfriend decides for me!

"I would love to finish my career in Las Palmas but football changes. Who knows? It depends on the team and the players. I cannot come here to play in the second division with this team."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
