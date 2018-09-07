Football

DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales

Christian Eriksen and co to return to Denmark team to face Wales
Copenhagen, September 7: The Danish Football Association (DBU) has reached an agreement for senior Denmark stars to return to the national team to face Wales.

Denmark were forced to field a team made up of lower division and futsal players in Wednesday's friendly against Slovakia.

Former midfielder John Jensen took temporary charge instead of Age Hareide and an unfamiliar side went down 3-0, but the likes of Christian Eriksen will be back in the fold for Sunday's Nations League game against Ryan Giggs' men.

A row over sponsorship and commercial rights meant Eriksen and his team-mates were not available for the trip to Trnava, but a temporary agreement has been met.

"It is good for the national team and for everyone in Danish football that we can play the important Nations League match with the right national team and again focus on the sport," said DBU president Jesper Moller.

Negotiations will reopen on September 10, with Denmark players facing Wales under the same sponsorship and commercial terms as the expired deal.

A DBU statement said no players will comment on the settlement until after the Wales match has been played.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
