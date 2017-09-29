Football
Home » Football » Controversies »Alli handed one-game England ban by FIFA

Alli handed one-game England ban by FIFA

Posted By:
Dele Alli
Dele Alli

Bengaluru, September 29: England will be without Dele Alli for their upcoming World Cup qualifier with Slovenia after the Tottenham midfielder was banned for one game by FIFA.

The 21-year-old was initially named in England's 26-man squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania in October, despite uncertainty over his availability for both matches.

Alli was under investigation by FIFA for making an obscene gesture during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley last month.

Related Articles

Story first published: Friday, September 29, 2017, 16:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS