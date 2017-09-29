Alli handed one-game England ban by FIFA

Bengaluru, September 29: England will be without Dele Alli for their upcoming World Cup qualifier with Slovenia after the Tottenham midfielder was banned for one game by FIFA.
The 21-year-old was initially named in England's 26-man squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania in October, despite uncertainty over his availability for both matches.
Alli was under investigation by FIFA for making an obscene gesture during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley last month.