Dortmund director Zorc declares Schuerrle is not for sale

Bengaluru, January 12: Inter Milan and West Ham United have dealt a blow after Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc declared that winger Andre Schuerrle is going nowhere this month either on loan or on a permanent deal.
Schuerrle is a known name in German football and rose to fame Bayer Leverkusen before opting to play for Jose Mourinho at Chelsea for two seasons where he won the league.
But in 2015 he was sold to Wolfsburg for a hefty fee and later moved to Dortmund. Since his arrival in Westfalenstadion, the winger's career has been hit by injuries and the player was only able to make 25 appearances in all competitions.
In the meantime, his teammates Christian Pulisic, Andriy Yarmolenko, Shinji Kagawa, Max Philipp and even Jadon Sancho have risen ahead of the German in the pecking order.
But with the World cup knocking on the door, it was rumoured that the player is looking for an exit to have more game time and is willing to challenge for a World Cup Spot, with both Inter Milan and West Ham interested in a loan deal to provide him an escape route.
Hammers' boss David Moyes who is battling relegation, reportedly reckons the German is an attractive addition for the survival notably with his previous Premier League experience at Stamford Bridge.
Whereas Serie A giants Inter are looking for a backup option for their star winger Perisic as they look to fight for a top-four spot. However, both the clubs are believed to be keen only on a loan deal.
But, now rejecting all the rumours, Sporting director Zorc has insisted Schurrle will not be offloaded and says the winger has a place in the new manager's system.
He told Ruhr Nachrichten, as quoted by Sports Mole: "An exit for Schurrle in sight? No. With our coach Peter Stoger, we've established that we can reach our objectives with a reasonably healthy squad. We have 29 players under contract, and that involves a certain type of budget."
Dortmund started the season very well and at one point was at the top of the league, but later the club went on a terrible run of form which saw manager Peter Bosz getting the sack.
The Westfalenstadion side is currently led by former Cologne boss Peter Stoger and the team is currently in third 13 points adrift of leaders Bayern in Bundesliga.