Dream Sports Foundation ties up with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools to support young footballers

Bengaluru, July 26: Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, one of India's leading sports technology companies, launched the Dare To Dream initiative in partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) Residential Academy to support six talented young footballers.
Scouted by the Indian Football Foundation, a sister concern of the BBFS, the young prospects in the 12 to 17 age group and come from challenging backgrounds from Manipur, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.
As part of the initiative, DSF will facilitate their training and provide end-to-end assistance in their education, nourishment and competitive exposure for the next one year.
Talking about the partnership, BBFS founder and Indian football legend Bhutia, said, "We're thrilled to collaborate with DSF. Our mission to provide equal opportunities to every football-playing child in the country gets strengthened with DSF's support. We're very confident that structured guidance from experienced coaches and sports professionals can help talented youngsters become future footballers for India."
Speaking about the Dare to Dream initiative, Dream Sports Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Bhavit Sheth said, "We're proud to be associated with BBFS, who share our passion of empowering India's young sportspeople. Through this partnership, we'll recognise and nurture young talented prospects and leave no stone unturned to support them in achieving their full potential."
As part of India's largest football training program, the BBFS Residential Academy currently has four campuses across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR and Kerala.
They aim to give their students a platform to achieve their goals of becoming professional football players and play for leading clubs within India and overseas.
DSF support will help boxers: Mary Kom
Recently, the DSF partnered with Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF) to support six talented and budding female boxers from Imphal by providing training, educational and financial assistance.
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, DSF also supported almost 4,500 beneficiaries from the sports industry impacted by the crisis as part of the Back on Track programme.