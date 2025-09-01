Where will Ravichandran Ashwin join after retiring from IPL? Three Franchise Leagues on the Fray for ex-India star

Football Dušan Vlahović Praised By Igor Tudor As An Example For Strikers Amid AC Milan Transfer Rumours Igor Tudor commended Dušan Vlahović for his exemplary performance and focus during Juventus' Serie A campaign. With impressive scoring stats, Vlahović remains a key player amid transfer interest from AC Milan and Atlético Madrid. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

Igor Tudor has praised Dusan Vlahovic for his impressive form, highlighting him as a role model for other players. The Serbian striker scored the decisive goal in Juventus' 1-0 victory over Genoa, marking their second consecutive win in Serie A. Vlahovic also netted a goal in their 2-0 triumph against Parma, bringing his total to 11 goals in 14 Serie A matches during August.

In the era where Serie A awards three points for a win, Vlahovic boasts the highest goals-per-game ratio among players with at least ten games in August, standing at 0.79. This statistic underscores his exceptional scoring ability and consistency on the field.

The former Fiorentina player has attracted interest from clubs like AC Milan and Atletico Madrid this summer. However, Tudor remains confident that Vlahovic will continue with Juventus. He commended the striker's focus and dedication amid these transfer speculations.

"I'll repeat what I have already said. In this month and a half of preparation he has always been focused, he has worked as an example," stated Tudor. He expressed satisfaction with Juventus general manager Comolli's assurance that Vlahovic is staying, emphasizing the player's strength and hoping he maintains his scoring pace.

Tudor emphasized the importance of focusing on each game individually. "Only two games have been played. I want to go match by match and do our best in the next one," he said. He encouraged maintaining concentration and training diligently to see where this approach leads them.

As Juventus continues its Serie A campaign, Vlahovic's performance will be crucial for their success. His ability to score consistently provides a significant advantage for the team as they aim for more victories.