Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal confident of winning Kolkata Derby, says Souvik Chakrabarti ahead of Mohun Bagan tie By Sauradeep Ash Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 18:20 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

East Bengal midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti is confident of winning the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (August 17).

The highly anticipated Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant is set at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata. This match is a dramatic Kolkata Derby and carries intense rivalry, history, and high stakes as a knockout fixture where the winner advances to the semi-finals.

The defending Indian Super League champions, Mohun Bagan, have been dominant in the group stage, winning all their matches with a strong attacking play. Their key players include Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad (top assist provider), and Manvir Singh, though some like Manvir Singh and Kiyan Nassiri may miss due to minor injuries. Mohun Bagan's sharp build-up play and fast wing attacks will test East Bengal's defense.

East Bengal have also had a strong group stage with convincing wins and enter the match with high confidence. Their attacking threats include new signings like Hamid Ahadad, Bipin Singh, and a standout performer Mohammad Bassim Rashid, although Rashid is reportedly a major doubt due to injury for this derby. East Bengal's high press and flair-based attack will challenge Mohun Bagan's backline. And ahead of the match, midfielder Souvik was buoyant about getting a victory against their arch rivals.

"Mohun Bagan and East Bengal match is always fifty-fifty because of its mention. We are fully ready for this match and will be hoping to give our best in the quarterfinals," Souvik said at the pre-match press conference.

Shouvik also shrugged off the notion of Mohun Bagan having more experienced Indian players in their team. The Indian midfielder asserted his thoughts on the match and refused to dwell on past results. The player emphasised showcasing their best during the match, which may be the telling factor for the derby.

"My personal target is to win this derby. I believe each match has significance in any competition. It is a match of emotion and always has pressure attached to it. I will be hoping for a victory," he added.