Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Finals: East Bengal Face Diamond Harbour, NorthEast United Take On Shillong Lajong- Dates, Timings, Live Streaming By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, August 18, 2025

Durand Cup 2025: The 134th IndianOil Durand Cup is set for two blockbuster semifinals after a dramatic quarterfinal weekend. Traditional heavyweights East Bengal and NorthEast United FC are joined by Shillong Lajong FC and tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the last four, promising two high-stakes clashes on August 19 and August 20.

East Bengal booked their berth with a memorable 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby, powered by substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos who converted a first-half penalty and added a composed second-half finish.

Despite a spectacular long-range response from Anirudh Thapa, East Bengal's backline held firm to claim their first top-tier Derby win in more than 18 months and punch a ticket to the semis.

Waiting for them are the story-makers of this edition, Diamond Harbour FC, who stunned ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC 2-0 away. The debutants have gathered momentum with disciplined defending and incisive counterattacks, and now head into a marquee date under the Salt Lake lights against their city rivals.

On the other side, defending champions NorthEast United flexed their firepower with a commanding 4-0 win over Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar. They will face a resilient Shillong Lajong, who rallied to defeat Indian Navy 2-1 and reach consecutive Durand Cup semifinals-setting up a much-anticipated Northeast Derby with a spot in the final on the line.

Semifinal Fixtures



Match 41: Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United -

19 August 2025, 7:00 PM IST



Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya



Match 42: Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal -

20 August 2025, 7:00 PM IST



Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake), Kolkata, West Bengal

How to Watch

Live television coverage on Sony Sports Network. Digital streaming available on the

SonyLIV app and website.