Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Finals: East Bengal Face Diamond Harbour, NorthEast United Take On Shillong Lajong- Dates, Timings, Live Streaming

By

Durand Cup 2025: The 134th IndianOil Durand Cup is set for two blockbuster semifinals after a dramatic quarterfinal weekend. Traditional heavyweights East Bengal and NorthEast United FC are joined by Shillong Lajong FC and tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the last four, promising two high-stakes clashes on August 19 and August 20.

East Bengal booked their berth with a memorable 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby, powered by substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos who converted a first-half penalty and added a composed second-half finish.

Durand Cup 2025
East Bengal Face Diamond Harbour, NorthEast United Take On Shillong Lajong, Photo: Durand Cup- X

Despite a spectacular long-range response from Anirudh Thapa, East Bengal's backline held firm to claim their first top-tier Derby win in more than 18 months and punch a ticket to the semis.

Waiting for them are the story-makers of this edition, Diamond Harbour FC, who stunned ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC 2-0 away. The debutants have gathered momentum with disciplined defending and incisive counterattacks, and now head into a marquee date under the Salt Lake lights against their city rivals.

On the other side, defending champions NorthEast United flexed their firepower with a commanding 4-0 win over Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar. They will face a resilient Shillong Lajong, who rallied to defeat Indian Navy 2-1 and reach consecutive Durand Cup semifinals-setting up a much-anticipated Northeast Derby with a spot in the final on the line.

Semifinal Fixtures


    • Match 41: Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United -
      19 August 2025, 7:00 PM IST

      Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya

    • Match 42: Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal -
      20 August 2025, 7:00 PM IST

      Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake), Kolkata, West Bengal

How to Watch

Live television coverage on Sony Sports Network. Digital streaming available on the
SonyLIV app and website.

Story first published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:10 [IST]
