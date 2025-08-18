Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Finals: East Bengal Face Diamond Harbour, NorthEast United Take On Shillong Lajong- Dates, Timings, Live Streaming

Durand Cup 2025: The 134th IndianOil Durand Cup is set for two blockbuster semifinals after a dramatic quarterfinal weekend. Traditional heavyweights East Bengal and NorthEast United FC are joined by Shillong Lajong FC and tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the last four, promising two high-stakes clashes on August 19 and August 20.
East Bengal booked their berth with a memorable 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby, powered by substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos who converted a first-half penalty and added a composed second-half finish.
Despite a spectacular long-range response from Anirudh Thapa, East Bengal's backline held firm to claim their first top-tier Derby win in more than 18 months and punch a ticket to the semis.
Waiting for them are the story-makers of this edition, Diamond Harbour FC, who stunned ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC 2-0 away. The debutants have gathered momentum with disciplined defending and incisive counterattacks, and now head into a marquee date under the Salt Lake lights against their city rivals.
On the other side, defending champions NorthEast United flexed their firepower with a commanding 4-0 win over Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar. They will face a resilient Shillong Lajong, who rallied to defeat Indian Navy 2-1 and reach consecutive Durand Cup semifinals-setting up a much-anticipated Northeast Derby with a spot in the final on the line.
Live
television
coverage
on
Sony
Sports
Network.
Digital
streaming
available
on
the
SonyLIV app and website.