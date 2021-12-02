Dutch Champions to look out for Tottenham player in January - Good deal to revive his career?

Bengaluru, Dec. 2: Tottenham Hotspurs winger Steven Bergwijn is not part of Antonio Conte rsquo;s plans at the club and could be lured away by Eredivisie champions Ajax in January, as per some recent reports.The newly appointed Spurs manager is still finding out his best players but if recent indications are to be believed, the Dutch winger does not hold a great position. He was left on the bench against Everton, Leeds and Vitesse Arnhem before being ruled out of that humiliating 2-1 defeat to NS Mura with an illness. Now if reports are to be believed he could be in danger of becoming the first major casualty of the Conte regime. Bergwijns mixed Tottenham career so farThe 24-year-old signed for Spurs on the back of a stellar record for PSV, having been involved in 72 goals in less than 150 competitive appearances. He introduced himself to his new fans with topmost fashion after he scored a phenomenal goal against Manchester City on his debut. But since then, he has managed just three goals in a further 59 games for Spurs in all competitions. Under the leadership of Jose Mourinho last season, the player struggled with a lack of consistency, scoring just once in 21 games. This season prior to the sacking Nuno Espirito Santo also did not hold him in high regard. Lucas Moura and Heung Min Son were preferred ahead of him.Transfer link-upThe former PSV winger however is reportedly admired highly by the Dutch giant Ajax. The Dutch winners apparently tried to get him before his Spurs move. Now with them keen on reinforcing their attacking options for the second half of the campaign, a move for Bergwijn has been touted. It is believed that the de Godenzonen could seek a loan deal at first. Now it remains to be seen if it happens. Should a deal be complete, it could be a great conclusion for both parties. At the age of just 24, the former PSV starlet has time on his side. Furthermore, considering his potential and former performance in Holland, there is every possibility of him reviving his career once again at the Johan Cruyff Arena.