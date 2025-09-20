WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Complete Card, Schedule, Venue, Full List of Matches - All You Need to Know

Football East Bengal crowned as Calcutta Football League 2024-25 Champions By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 17:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

East Bengal FC have been officially declared the champion of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2024-25 season, securing their 40th CFL title and ending a seven-year wait to reclaim Kolkata football's prestigious crown.

This historic triumph reinforces East Bengal's stature as the most successful club in the league's long history dating back to 1898.

The 2024-25 CFL campaign witnessed East Bengal's dominant performance as they remained unbeaten in the league. Led by head coach Bino George, the team showcased attacking flair and defensive solidity throughout the season. Starting the league with a commanding 7-1 win over Tollygunge Agragami, matching a 46-year-old record for goals in an opening CFL fixture, East Bengal set the tone early. Their squad, often featuring reserve players, consistently delivered vital results to secure top place in the league standings.

East Bengal's closest rival was Diamond Harbour FC, who pushed the league but failed to match East Bengal's consistency. A crucial development in the title race came when Diamond Harbour FC did not show up for a scheduled match against East Bengal, resulting in a walkover win and three points awarded to East Bengal as per tournament rules. This victory confirmed East Bengal's lead and paved the way for their championship celebration.

Over the course of the season, East Bengal collected 47 points from their matches, finishing ahead of United Sports Club, Diamond Harbour FC, and others in the Super Six championship phase. Along the way, they scored 39 goals and conceded only 11, highlighting their superior goal difference and overall dominance in the competition.

The CFL 2024-25 season was not without drama. The previous year's title had been mired in legal disputes involving Diamond Harbour FC, which put the 2024 title decision on hold for months. However, the current season proceeded with excitement and full fixtures, culminating in East Bengal reclaiming the champion's trophy.