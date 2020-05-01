Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan's foreign recruits to return home via bus ride to Delhi

By Pti

Kolkata, May 1: The stranded foreign recruits of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will finally leave for their home next Tuesday (May 5), a journey that will also involve a long bus ride to Delhi from the eastern metropolis before flying off to Amsterdam.

All the foreigners of the two renowned clubs were left stranded after the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My family is very happy to know that soon I will be in Spain. Fortunately, all are good and we are all set to leave finally on Sunday morning," East Bengal's Spanish coach Mario Rivera told PTI.

"No doubt this will be an arduous journey but there was no other way out for us. Otherwise we will have to stay back here," he added.

The group is likely to make a stopover in Varanasi.

The Embassy of Netherlands has arranged a special Dutch Airways flight that will take them to Amsterdam, from where they will travel to their respective home towns, the Madrid-based Rivera, who is likely to continue for the next season, said.

The foreign contingent was forced to stay back after the I-League season had been stopped abruptly due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

First batch of stranded Bagan, EB foreign players set for May 5 return

The announcement to call off the season was made only recently.

Rivera said they were busy speaking to their Spanish friends and family to fight the lockdown blues.

"In my case, I tried to to follow a schedule: two hours reading, four hours to work in a website for coaches formation, two hours analysing a match, 1-2 hours for cooking new recipes, one hour to train myself, and rest of the time video chatting with family and friends and then watching TV or movie."

East Bengal have five Spaniards (players: Jaime Santos, Juan Mera, Marcos de la Espada, Victor Perez) and coach Mario Rivera, along with Jhonny Acosta (Costa Rica), Kassim Aidara (Sengal) who are all held up in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan have four Spaniards (Fran Morante, Fran Gonzalez, Joseba Beitia) and coach Kibu Vicuna, who will go along with assistant coach, Polish national Tomasz Tchorz, physical trainer Paulius Ragauskas (Lithuania), and their family members.

More EAST BENGAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 35,365 | World - 3,304,220
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 20:03 [IST]
Other articles published on May 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue