East Bengal and Mohun Bagan officials meet ahead of crunch derby

Bengaluru, September 21: The East Bengal and Mohun Bagan officials meet regarding an earlier issue of a brawl that broke out between both the clubs supporters ahead of a crunch Bengal derby which will be held on 24th September.
After the match against Tollygunge in CFL, some video footage emerged that showed some East Supporters throwing bottles and stones at Mohun Bagan's club hoardings and this caused an unrest among both the supporters.
Later another video appeared where it was revealed that some of the Mohun Bagan supporters were seen attacking some East Bengal fans with bamboos which according to some East Bengal supporters provoked the rest of the Bengal supporters to engage in such an condemned act.
Mohun Bagan ground secretary Swapan Banerjee filed the complaint against a section of 'unidentified' East Bengal fans for damaging the club tent whereas East Bengal also have condemned the act but also pointed out the incident which might have caused the brawl.
And in this heated environment, both the club officials meet to discuss security terms during the match and urged both the supporters to be peaceful during the fixture.
East Bengal’s Debabrata Sarkar said, “We request both sets of fans to avoid such incidents. Keeping in mind the upcoming Kolkata Derby these things should be sorted. It is not possible for us to take any action against the fans as they cannot be identified.”
Mohun Bagan's officials also addressed the press with the same thought as Debashish Dutta stated: "We discussed yesterday’s issue and agreed that these things are unwanted. We share a fierce rivalry, but that is limited to the 90 minutes of the game. We request both sets of fans not to repeat such acts.”
The Kolkata giants will lock horns in the season’s first derby match on September 24th at Siliguri. This Sunday's Derby will mostly decide the fate of the outcome of the league as both the teams are at some point, with East Bengal at the top with just goal difference.