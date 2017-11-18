East Bengal-Mohun Bagan youth league derbies postponed due to India-Sri Lanka Test

Kolkata, Nov 18: Indian football has to suffer a yet another setback at the cost of cricket due to the ongoing Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Two separate youth derby matches between the East Bengal and Mohun Bagan of the U-13 and U-15 youth leagues were suspended because of security concerns.
Indian Cricket team are currently competing against neighbour Sri Lanka in a test match at Eden gardens which started on Thursday and will continue till Monday.
Thus, Kolkata Police informed the two clubs that enough security provision could not be arranged in the meantime which resulted in calling off the derby.
Although these two youth matches usually do not attract a large number of crowds due to the fact that earlier many brawls among the fans transpired during such competitive games, Kolkata Police could not take any risk but suggested to change the schedule.
"The youth League derbies have been postponed as Kolkata Police informed us that they will not be able to provide adequate security at the venue, as most of the forces have been deployed at the Eden Gardens where a test match is being played between India and Sri Lanka," confirmed a source according to Goal.com.
The U13 derby was due to occur on Friday whereas the U15 was scheduled for a Sunday kick-off. However, for the time being, both the matches have been called off but the new fixture date has not been declared yet.
Meanwhile, the senior I League tournament is programmed to kick off from November 25 where Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan will play the opener with an away game against Minerva Punjab FC. Whereas, the much-awaited derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is scheduled on December 3rd at Kolkata, YBK stadium.