I-League: East Bengal sign sixth foreign player

Bengaluru, October 22: Kolkata giants East Bengal have signed central defender Eduardo Ferreira for the upcoming I-League season according to reports.
The Brazil born defender, who had represented Equatorial Guinea in international football, is expected to arrive in the city of Kolkata on Sunday (October 22).
The Red and Golds, who have not won the national league title since 2004, are desparate to open their account in the rebranded version of the National Football League (NFL), but have fell short by small margins a number of times in the recent past.
They will be keen to win the I-League this campaign and Eduardo could prove to be a pivotal signing for them.
With the capture of Eduardo, the club has now signed their sixth and final foreigner after Willis Plaza, Deon Mitchell, Mahmoud Al Amna, Yusa Katsumi and Charles de Souza.
East Bengal lost Carlyle Deon Mitchell after he suffered a hamstring injury in training and sources close to the club have informed that he is all set to get his release from the club. However, East Bengal will still have to pay his full salary.
East Bengal fans were also not happy with his performance in the recently concluded Calcutta Football League, as his mistakes cost in several games especially in the all-important Kolkata derby against arch rivals Mohun Bagan in Siliguri.
East Bengal called up former Patha Chakra defender Victor Khamuka for trial along with Kamo's brother Bajo who plied his trade for NBP Rainbow AC in the Calcutta Football League 2017.
East Bengal were also rumoured to be in talks with India U17 defender Jitendra Singh for the I-League, but the negotiations did not go through.
The Red and Golds even asked former ATK defender Ofentse Nato to forward his resume to the club for negotiations who was instrumental in ATK's two Indian Super League titles.
That aside, the club were also in talks with former FC Pune City and Mohun Bagan defender Eduardo Ferriera for few weeks, and finally, the deal has been agreed. The Brazilian is expected to land in Kolkata within two days for completing the formalities.