East Bengal vs Mohan Bagan: Combined Lineup

Bengaluru, September 24: Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are all set to face each other in the final game of the Calcutta Football League on 24th September, 2017.
The arch rivals are tied on 22 points from eight matches and thus the winner of the Derby match will bag the CFL title along with the bragging rights of the first derby victory of the season.
Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, we are making a combined lineup of the two teams based on form taking just three foreign players as per CFL rules.
Goalkeeper: Luis Barreto (EB)
The veteran custodian from Goa has played seven matches in CFL and conceded four goals. He gets the nod ahead of Bagan's Shilton and Shibinraj as neither of them has performed really well this campaign.
Defence: Arijit Bagui (MB), Gurwinder Singh (EB), Kingshuk Debnath (MB), Lalramchullova (EB)
The departure of Indian international Pritam Kotal has not hit the Bagan camp much thanks to impressive performance from Bagui at the right-hand side of defence.
Gurwinder Singh got into East Bengal's starting XI only when Arnab Mondal and Carlyle Mitchell left for international duties. Gurwinder has shown his brilliance in whatever little opportunity he got in CFL.
Veteran Mohun Bagan Kingshuk Debnath defender has been a pillar in Mohun Bagan's backline alongside Eze Kingsley in this year's CFL and deserves his place in the combined XI.
At left back, Lalramchullova will get the nod after his excellent set of displays at left-back for the Red and Gold.
Midfield: Al Amna(EB), Shilton D’Silva (MB), Laldanmawia Ralte (EB), Chesterpaul Lyngdoh(MB)
The midfield marshal of East Bengal, Al Amna has been the most important player for the club in the CFL this year and deserves to be in the combined lineup. Alongside him, Mohun Bagan youngster Shilton D’Silva will play at the heart of the park.
One of the key players behind Aizawl FC’s stunning I-League win last campaign, Laldanmawia Ralte has been impressive for East Bengal this campaign and will feature on the left flank. Chesterpaul Lyngdoh will feature on the opposite flank following his excellent showings for Mohun Bagan.
Attack: Bayi Kamo (MB), Ansumana Kromah (MB)
The attack will be all Mohun Bagan. The two Bagan forwards Kromah and Kamo have been superb this campaign so far and will be looking to tear apart the East Bengal defence.