Ecuador vs Argentina: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in World Cup Qualifier LIVE on TV and Online?

Ecuador vs Argentina Live Streaming: In the Round 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier match Ecuador will be challenged by Argentina at the iconic Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Tuesday (September 9).
However, both Argentina and Ecuador have already secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and it will be Lionel Messi's final World Cup qualifier match in his career.
After 17 matches, Argentina placed at the top of the table with 38 points and they have won 12 matches and lost 3 matches. After the same number of matches, Ecuador positioned themselves in the fourth position with 26 points. In the last five matches, Argentina won four of them and one match ended in a draw. For Ecuador, the position is completely opposite and they won only one match.
Ecuador: D, D, D, D, W
Argentina: W, D, W, W, W
The World Cup Qualifier match between Ecuador and Argentina is set to kick off at 6:00 pm Ecuador time on Tuesday (September 9).
The World Cup Qualifier fixture will be held at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
In India, the Ecuador vs Argentina match will not be telecast and there will be no live streaming in India.
In England, the Ecuador vs Argentina match can be watched live on Premier Sports at 12:00 am BST on Wednesday.
In the USA, the Ecuador vs Argentina match can be watched live on ViX, Universo and Telemundo Deportes at 7:00 pm ET on Tuesday.
In Canada, the Ecuador vs Argentina match can be watched live on DAZN CA at 7:00 pm ET on Tuesday.
In Australia, the Ecuador vs Argentina match can be watched live on SBS On Demand from 10:00 am AEST on Wednesday.
Fans in Argentina can stream the Ecuador vs Argentina match live on DSports at 8:00 pm ART on Wednesday.
Fans in Ecuador can stream the Ecuador vs Argentina match live on Sport TV at 6:00 pm BRT on Tuesday.