Ecuador vs Argentina: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in World Cup Qualifier LIVE on TV and Online?

Ecuador vs Argentina Live Streaming: In the Round 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier match Ecuador will be challenged by Argentina at the iconic Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Tuesday (September 9).

However, both Argentina and Ecuador have already secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and it will be Lionel Messi's final World Cup qualifier match in his career.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Recent Forms (In All Competitions)

After 17 matches, Argentina placed at the top of the table with 38 points and they have won 12 matches and lost 3 matches. After the same number of matches, Ecuador positioned themselves in the fourth position with 26 points. In the last five matches, Argentina won four of them and one match ended in a draw. For Ecuador, the position is completely opposite and they won only one match.

Recent Forms

Ecuador: D, D, D, D, W

Argentina: W, D, W, W, W

Ecuador vs Argentina: World Cup Qualifier Schedule

When is the Ecuador vs Argentina Match Scheduled?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Ecuador and Argentina is set to kick off at 6:00 pm Ecuador time on Tuesday (September 9).

What Time Does Ecuador vs Argentina Start?

The match between Ecuador and Argentina will commence at 6:00 pm Ecuador time on Tuesday (September 9).

Where Will the Ecuador vs Argentina Match Take Place?

The World Cup Qualifier fixture will be held at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Ecuador vs Argentina Live Streaming: Where to Watch Today's World Cup Qualifier Match?

Where to Watch Ecuador vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Match in India?

In India, the Ecuador vs Argentina match will not be telecast and there will be no live streaming in India.

Where to Watch Ecuador vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Match in England?

In England, the Ecuador vs Argentina match can be watched live on Premier Sports at 12:00 am BST on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Ecuador vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Match in the USA?

In the USA, the Ecuador vs Argentina match can be watched live on ViX, Universo and Telemundo Deportes at 7:00 pm ET on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Ecuador vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Match in Canada?

In Canada, the Ecuador vs Argentina match can be watched live on DAZN CA at 7:00 pm ET on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Ecuador vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Match in Australia?

In Australia, the Ecuador vs Argentina match can be watched live on SBS On Demand from 10:00 am AEST on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Ecuador vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Match in Argentina?

Fans in Argentina can stream the Ecuador vs Argentina match live on DSports at 8:00 pm ART on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Ecuador vs Argentina World Cup Qualifier Match in Ecuador?

Fans in Ecuador can stream the Ecuador vs Argentina match live on Sport TV at 6:00 pm BRT on Tuesday.