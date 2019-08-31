Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hazard will not be fit to feature for Belgium - Zidane

By Opta
Eden Hazard will not be able to play for Belgium in Septembers Euro 2020 qualifiers, according to Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
Eden Hazard will not be able to play for Belgium in September's Euro 2020 qualifiers, according to Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid, August 31: Eden Hazard will not be able to play for Belgium in September's Euro 2020 qualifiers, according to Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Hazard is yet to make his LaLiga debut for Madrid, having sustained an injury on the eve of the new season.

Reports had suggested the 28-year-old would return to Los Blancos' squad for Sunday's trip to Villarreal, with Hazard having also been picked for Belgium's upcoming fixtures against San Marino and Scotland.

But Zidane was adamant Hazard must not play, and instead the former Chelsea forward must use the international break to continue his recovery.

"He can travel with the Belgium squad, he can be seen by the Belgian team doctor, but he's not fit to play right now," Zidane told a news conference.

"We know that, he knows that and hopefully for the benefit of Belgium and everyone involved, he rests."

Hazard is not the only Madrid player to have suffered an early injury, with Isco, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes and James Rodriguez all currently out, while Marco Asensio ruptured a cruciate ligament in pre-season.

Zidane, however, is not concerned the glut of injuries suggest a particular problem with Madrid's training or precautions to avoid such issues.

"Injuries happen everywhere, at other clubs too," Zidane said. "There are a lot of players who are out injured.

"The doctors, physios and everyone who works with the players are doing their best to make sure the players return quickly from those injuries."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SOU 0 - 1 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue