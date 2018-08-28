Eden Hazard would have joined Real Madrid if Zidane was still in charge

Bengaluru, August 28: Chelsea and Belgium superstar Eden Hazard would have joined Real Madrid this summer had Zinedine Zidane still been in charge, according to his dad Thierry.
The Chelsea forward's father has opened up about his son's turbulent summer and how a Los Blancos switch was on the cards.
Thierry went on to say he "doesn't know" why a move failed to materialise, suggesting that was down to Jolen Lopetegui going in a new direction.
Speaking to Belgian newspaper Hiet Niewuwsblad, Thierry said: "It could have been a different story if Zidane had continued as Real Madrid coach.
“But he had his reasons to leave.”
When asked why a summer switch failed to materialise, Hazard Senior added: "I can’t say what happened.
“Maybe Real Madrid have a policy to give chances to youngsters.
“Eden has another year on his contract next summer, and it’s possible that he’ll still end up at Real.”
The Hazard to Real Madrid speculation was the story of the summer with many believing the Blues star would follow Thibaut Courtois to the Bernabeu.
Hazard's Belgium team-mate Courtois even revealed he tried to coax him into leaving but with just days left in the La Liga transfer window, a switch seems unlikely.
It is a public knowledge that Hazard was a long-term target of Real Madrid and it is indeed a surprise that the Spanish giants did not go for him even after the departure of their biggest player Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Belgian sensation has made three appearances for the Blues so far this season, scoring one goal and assisting a further two strikes.
Maurizio Sarri recently told the press that the talismanic forward will stay the club this season.
“I cannot sell without the possibility to buy another player at the same level. So I think Eden will stay with us for the whole season.”