Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Edu replaced by Brazil amid Arsenal reports

By Opta
Edu to take over at Arsenal?
Edu to take over at Arsenal?

London, July 9: Edu has been replaced by Juninho as general coordinator of Brazil amid reports he is set to become Arsenal's technical director.

Edu, 41, is reportedly set to return to the Premier League club, who he played for between 2000 and 2005.

The former Brazil international will reportedly become technical director, days after his nation secured the Copa America.

In a statement on Monday (July 8), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed director of football development Juninho – who played for the likes of Atletico Madrid and Middlesbrough – would replace Edu.

"Edu built a story inside the CBF, helped to elaborate a methodology of work and also leaves a winner," CBF president Rogerio Caboclo said.

"I would like to record our thanks.

"Juninho also represents the Brazilian football that lifts trophies. He is a winner on and off the field with a solid career as a manager.

"In those first few months with CBF he proved we were right in choosing him. He did a great job on the development board.

"It was a difficult decision, but we are sure that he will carry out the new role with great success."

More ARSENAL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue