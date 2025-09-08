Football Ekitike Comments On Tough Competition After Isak's Record Signing At Liverpool Hugo Ekitike expresses readiness to compete for his place in Liverpool following Alexander Isak's record signing. He acknowledges the challenge and aims to perform well. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Hugo Ekitike is determined to secure his spot in Arne Slot's Liverpool squad, acknowledging the challenge posed by Alexander Isak. The Reds acquired Isak for a British record of £125 million after uncertainty about the Swedish striker's future. Ekitike has made an impressive start at Liverpool, netting two goals and providing an assist in three Premier League games. He also scored in their Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace.

Ekitike recently debuted for France's senior team and understands that competition is inevitable at a club like Liverpool. "When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players," said Ekitike. "Isak is a player I used to watch, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure. It's going to be tough competition, but I'm going to work hard to be good and perform well so that it's just the coach's problem."

Isak has yet to play this season for either club or country but is expected to participate in Sweden's World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Monday. His debut for Liverpool might occur against Burnley on September 14, with a potential home debut in the Merseyside derby a week later.

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League following their 1-0 victory over Arsenal before the international break. This win helped them maintain an unblemished start as they defend their title.

Ekitike acknowledges that playing alongside top talent like Isak will be challenging but sees it as an opportunity for growth. His commitment to improving his performance reflects his ambition and dedication to contributing significantly to Liverpool's success this season.