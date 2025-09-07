Football Elliot Anderson Shines In England Debut As Tuchel Praises Midfield Performance Against Andorra Elliot Anderson delivered an impressive performance on his England debut against Andorra, winning seven duels and achieving a pass accuracy of 97%. Thomas Tuchel praised his abilities and hinted at his potential for future matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 18:51 [IST]

Elliot Anderson made a strong impression on his England debut, playing in midfield against Andorra at Villa Park. His performance was notable for its energy and effectiveness, as he partnered with Declan Rice. Anderson's efforts included winning seven duels and achieving a 97% pass accuracy. He also nearly scored in the second half and was named player of the match, earning praise from Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel expressed admiration for Anderson's skills during the post-match press conference. "He's just a very, very good football player," Tuchel stated. "He has the physicality, he's very mobile at No 6. He has the body, he loves to defend, he loves to put his body inside to duels. He loves passing, he loves to break the lines, he's very mobile in this game. It was a pleasure to see."

England is set to continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with an upcoming match against Serbia on Tuesday. The team aims to build on their recent success and maintain momentum as they progress through the qualifiers.

Declan Rice contributed significantly by scoring his sixth goal for England in the second half of the match against Andorra. His goal came from a well-placed cross by Reece James. Rice also praised Anderson's performance, highlighting his consistency and excellence both at club level and with the Under-21s during summer.

When asked about Anderson's potential inclusion in future matches, Tuchel responded positively regarding his readiness for Serbia. "That was the test and I think he passed the test," Tuchel said. "There is no reason why he can't play in Serbia if we decide to have that position for him; he is ready to go."

The Nottingham Forest midfielder's debut performance has set high expectations for his future contributions to England's national team. His ability to adapt quickly and perform under pressure bodes well for upcoming challenges.

Anderson's promising start with England highlights his potential as a key player moving forward. With continued support from teammates like Rice and guidance from Tuchel, Anderson is poised for further success on the international stage.