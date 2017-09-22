Cavani or Neymar? Emery will decide

Bengaluru, September 22: As Paris Saint-Germain resume their Ligue 1 campaign with a trip to Montpellier tomorrow (September 23), the debate over penalty taker rages on.
It may be recalled that PSG's record signing Neymar and their star player Edinson Cavani quarelled with each other over as to who would take the penalty duiring their game against Lyon on Sunday (September 17). Cavani ultimately took the spot kick and failed to convert
Though PSG won the match 2-0, the spat between the big two reflected poorly on the Ligue 1 leaders.
There were even reports that Neymar unfollowed Cavani on Instagram after the incident.
PSG coach Unai Emery was initially undecided as to who would take the penalty if such a situation emerges in future as he preferred Cavani and Neymar to sort out the issue among themselves. But the Spanish coach has now more or less made his choice clear if one goes by his pre-match press conference comments in Montpellier.
"There are two players able to take penalty kicks; Cavani and Neymar," Emery said. "There will be, from now, the first shooter and the second one.
"I will let them know who is going to be the first one and who will be the second one. But there is also a responsibility level.
"It's not the same thing when you're winning 3-0 and when the score is 0-0. I didn't only talk to Cavani and Neymar, but the whole group about the penalty thing.
"During training, we practice penalties because when the decisive moment arrives and we can win a title with penalties, we will need more than two.
"Last year, the penalty taker was Cavani, this year with the arrival of Neymar there are two. Who is number one and who is number two, I will make that decision," Emery added.
Despite the penalty row, PSG who have maintained a clean slate so far in the league will be hoping to stay focussed as they take on Montpellier.