Football EPL: Why VAR Changed Ahead Of Liverpool-Arsenal Game?- Explained By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 21:50 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

EPL: The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has removed Michael Salisbury from Video Assistant Referee duties for the much-anticipated Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield this Sunday.

The decision follows controversy surrounding his involvement in Fulham's match against Chelsea on Saturday, where his call came under heavy criticism.

Salisbury had stepped in to overturn what would have been a dream moment for Fulham academy prospect Josh King, who thought he had netted his first senior goal at Stamford Bridge. The 18-year-old slotted home after a clever buildup involving Roberto Muniz and Sander Berge, but celebrations were cut short when VAR ruled out the goal.

Salisbury spotted Muniz's contact on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in the buildup, labelling it a "reckless" challenge and advising the referee to disallow the strike.

PGMOL has since admitted the call fell short of the "clear and obvious error" standard that VAR intervention requires. The on-field referee had originally allowed play to continue, and the governing body now concedes that the "referee's call" should have stood. PGMOL chief Howard Webb is understood to have personally reached out to Fulham to apologise for the error.

The fallout was significant, particularly as Fulham had been on top in the first half. The lengthy VAR check led to eight minutes of stoppage time, during which Chelsea capitalised with a Joao Pedro header from a corner. The Blues later added a second through a penalty, leaving Fulham frustrated with a 2-0 defeat.

Head coach Marco Silva voiced his displeasure in no uncertain terms: "To disallow a goal like that is unbelievable. Unbelievable. We have all the meetings with the people in charge; we try to see their direction. One of the main things was: 'VAR is not here to referee the game.' I would prefer to say nothing more as I will be punished. I want to be on the bench for the next game, I don't want to pay fines. But it has been difficult with so many decisions against us at the start of the season."

John Brooks will now replace Salisbury on VAR duty at Anfield, with the Liverpool-Arsenal fixture set to draw global attention.