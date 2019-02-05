Football

Esteban Cambiasso to replace Luciano Spalletti on Inter Milan dugout?

By
File photo: Luciano Spalletti. Image Courtesy: OPTA

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Inter Milan could replace current manager Luciano Spalletti with former legend Esteban Cambiasso should the performance do not improve, according to reports in Italy.

Inter have been on a miserable run in 2019, winning just one game in last five matches. They also lost 1-0 at home to Bologna on Sunday, meaning they have failed to win any of their last three games in Serie A to sit 11 points behind second-placed Napoli in the table.

They also exited the Coppa Italia last week, losing on penalties to Lazio after a 1-1 draw at San Siro, and the recent poor run has seen the pressure increase on Spalletti who is now said to be fighting for his job.

Although CEO Giuseppe Marotta has addressed the situation by suggesting that the management is behind the former Roma manager but rumours are circling that the coach will play for his position against Parma in the coming tie.

The Italian manager could lose his job should the decision do not go his way and according to reports, former treble winner Argentine 38-year old Esteban Cambiasso is seen as his replacement in the dugout.

Although Inter are said to have prioritised Antonio Conte as next boss, former Chelsea boss is understood to be not much keen to take charge in the middle of the season. At such event, finding an interim replacement for the remainder of the season will not be all that easy to do and Inter have reportedly thus targetted the Argentine who has no managerial experience to his name but has been assistant to Colombia manager Jose Pekerman since the last two years.

Should this arrangement take place, it could be a huge gamble for the Nerazzurri who are still well on the race for a top four. However, if Spalleti fails to meet up the standard in the coming weeks eventually, the Inter hierarchy may have to take a firm call.

Although, sacking Spalletti will not come cheap for Inter. The former Roma man is under contract until June 2021 and earns 4.5 million euros net per year and an exemption would cost the Nerazzurri about €20 million gross.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
