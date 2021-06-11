Euro 2020: Belgium vs Russia: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 11: Belgium head into the tournament as one of the favourites for Euro 2020 and will kick off their bid for glory with a clash against Russia. They would surely go after the top-most spot in the group by all means and should be determined to deliver a statement win against Russia in the opener. As for Russia, they head into this game as the underdogs, but should not be underestimated on home soil considering their impressive display in World Cup 2018.
Match Details
Date: June 13, 2021 (India)
Time: 12:30 am (IST)
Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia.
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV, JioTV
Key Players
Belgium: It is probably Belgium’s golden generation and the Euro represents arguably their best chance of winning a major international tournament. They have named a strong squad, although there are a few injury concerns for the game against Russia. With De Bruyne. Eden Hazard both likely to miss the opening tie Leicester City star Youri Tielemens is expected to make an impact while in-form striker Romelu Lukaku's performance will be a key factor.
Russia: Russia beat Bulgaria 1-0 in their final warm-up game ahead of the Euros but not much is expected of them in this tournament. However, they could surprise teams on home soil but need star players like Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba to step up once again.
Head to Head
All matches:
Belgium wins - 5
Draws - 2
Russia wins - 0
Last meeting: Belgium 4-1 Russia
Dream11 Prediction
The Belgians are qualified for this tournament with a 100% record, winning 10 games with 40 goals scored and just three conceded. They are high on confidence and should kick off their bid for glory with a comfortable win against the minnows. It's better to select more players from the Red Devils.
Belgium Predicted Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Dries Mertens; Romelu Lukaku
Russia Predicted Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Anton Shunin, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois
Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Mario Fernandes
Midfielders - Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Aleksandr Golovin
Strikers - Dries Mertens (VC), Romelu Lukaku (C), Artem Dzyuba.