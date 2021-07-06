Euro 2020: Denmark's previous records in major tournaments

Kolkata, July 6: This has been a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign for Denmark despite the fact that it started on the worst possible note for them.
Their star midfielder Christian Eriksen, suffered a cardiac arrest during their first game of the group stage against neighbours Finland.
The Danes have done incredibly well to come back strong after back-to-back-loses and enter the semis.
There are only two more hurdles for Kasper Hjulmand's side if they have to replicate their famous success in the Euro 1992. The Danish Dynamites went all the way to achieve continental superiority 29 years back in Sweden beating mighty Germany 2-0 in the final.
If Hjumland's side go on win their second European Championship, it will be a story to remember for all football fans for decades to come, just like their success in 1992 is still remembered as a Euro Cup fairytale.
Denmark have a good football heritage and while many would term their excellent run in the Euros as a surprise, it is far from that considering the Danes are 10th in FIFA rankings right now, ahead of teams like Germany and the Netherlands.
Here, we look at how Denmark have previously fared in major tournaments.
UEFA European Championship
Denmark have a famous Euro success to their name back in 1992 and that too without their greatest ever footballer Michael Laudrup. They also reached the semis on two other occasions. One was back in 1984 in France and where they lost to Spain in penalties. In the 1964 European Championship also, they made it to the semis and lost 0-3 to Soviet Union.
FIFA World Cup
Denmark's record in the Euros has been quite impressive as they have always shown their fighting spirit but in the World Cup, the Danish Dynamites have flattered to deceive. They have qualified just five times for the World Cup and have been knocked out from the group stage on just one occasion. They have faced exits from round-of-16 on three occasions and from the quarterfinal on one occasion.
FIFA Confederations Cup
The Danes have played in the FIFA Confederations Cup just once back in 1995 and won it on that occasion beating Argentina 2-0 in the final.
Summer Olympics
Denmark have three silver medals and one bronze medal to their name in the Summer Games.