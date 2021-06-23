Euro 2020: Four stars forced to pull out of the tournament due to Covid and injury

Bengaluru, June 23: The ongoing Euro 2020 tournament is going to be tough to watch for some footballers as some of them have to follow it from their home.
Some of them are now likely to sit out the remaining tournament after being infected with the deadly coronavirus while some of them will miss it due to injury.
Here we have enlisted four such names who will return home despite joining the squad earlier to compete in the tournament:
1. Ousmane Dembele (France)
The World Champions will be without winger Ousmane Dembele for the rest of Euro 2020 who has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. The 24-year-old got injured in the closing minutes of the 1-1 draw against Hungary after coming on as a substitute.
2. Christian Eriksen (Denmark)
The 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first Euro 2020 game against Finland last Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He has recovered from the incident but unsurprisingly will not take any part in the competition.
3. Joao Cancelo (Portugal)
The right-back was ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive just prior to their opening game with coach Santos not prepared to risk how long he needs to recover. Diogo Dalot replaced him in the squad.
4. Andrei Mostovoy (Russia)
The midfielder tested positive ahead of the team's Euro 2020 match against Belgium and was replaced by Roman Yevgenyev in the line-up.
Notable Mention
There have been few other stars as well who have been infected with the virus however, their respective management has decided not to withdraw them from the squad and handing them time to recover to see if they can take part at any point in the competition.
The list includes Scotland's Billy Gilmour and Slovakia's Denis Vavro. While two English stars Ben Chilwell, and Mason Mount are also set for self-isolation till June 28th after coming close with team-mate Gilmour.