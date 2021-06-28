Euro 2020: France vs Switzerland Stats Preview; Momentum is with Les Bleus

Bengaluru, June 28: France will face off with Switzerland in the Euro 2020 round-of-16 tie at the National Arena in Bucharest.
The match kicks off on Tuesday (June 29) 12.30am IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Switzerland (W3 D4), their longest ever unbeaten run against the Swiss, although four of the last five meetings between the two sides have finished level.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical preview of the match.
• This will be the fifth meeting between France and Switzerland at a major competition (EURO 2004, 2006 World Cup, 2014 World Cup, EURO 2016), but the first in the knockout rounds.
• France are unbeaten in such matches (W2 D2), with the most recent game finishing goalless at EURO 2016.
•France have only lost one of their last 17 matches at the EUROs and World Cup combined (W12 D4) - the EURO 2016 final against Portugal.
• Switzerland have reached the knockout stages at each of their last four major tournament appearances (2014 World Cup, EURO 2016, 2018 World Cup, EURO 2020).
• France have not lost a competitive match in over two years, with their last such defeat coming against Turkey in a European Championship qualifier in June 2019, winning 14 times and drawing five times since.
• This is only the second time that Switzerland have faced the reigning champions of either the EUROs or the World Cup in the given tournament, with the other occasion a 1-3 loss against France at EURO 2004.
• In Karim Benzema's only previous appearance against Switzerland, he contributed to three goals, scoring one while providing two assists as France ran out 5-2 winners against the Swiss at the 2014 World Cup.
• Antoine Griezmann has played in each of France's last 51 matches, in a run that started on August 31 2017, against the Netherlands/
• Griezmann is the only player to make 50+ appearances for a European country since that date.
• With a brace against Turkey last time out, Xherdan Shaqiri became Switzerland's all-time top scorer in major tournaments with seven goals, overtaking Josef Hügi's six.