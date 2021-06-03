Euro 2020: Full Schedule, venues, groups, dates, time in India, where to watch and live streaming details

Bengaluru, June 3: Postponed due to coronavirus pandemic last year, the biggest international sporting extravaganza in European football - UEFA Euro 2020 is finally set to take place after a year across 11 venues in the next two months.
24 teams will do battle in the 16th edition of the tournament that opens on June 11 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome with the final scheduled to take place on July 11 at the Wembley in London, where both semi-finals also will take place.
The 24 teams have been drawn in six groups from A to F and Group A's Italy will host Turkey in the opening fixture with most days of the tournament especially during the group stages set to see three fixtures.
Defending champions Portugal will open their Group F campaign on June 15 against Hungary in Budapest. Cristiano Ronaldo's side have been drawn in the 'Group of Death' with recent two World Champions France and Germany.
The other favourites England and Belgium have been drawn in Groups B and D respectively, while Netherlands and Spain have been drawn in Groups C and E respectively.
Here myKhel takes a look at the full schedule, telecast, live streaming, venues and match timings in India of the UEFA Euro 2020:
Euro 2020 Venues
• Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands
• Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan
• Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania
• Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary
• Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark
• Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland
• Wembley Stadium in London , England
• Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany
• Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy
• Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia
• La Cartuja in Seville, Spain
Euro 2020 Teams in Groups
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C: Austria, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Ukraine
Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group E: Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden
Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany
Group stage fixtures (Top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to round of 16)
|MATCH NO.
|DATE
|DAY
|GROUP
|FIXTURE
|TIME (IST)
|VENUE
|1
|June 12
|Saturday
|Group A
|Turkey vs Italy
|12:30 AM
|Rome
|2
|June 12
|Saturday
|Group A
|Wales vs Switzerland
|6:30 PM
|Baku
|3
|June 12
|Saturday
|Group B
|Denmark vs Finland
|9:30 PM
|Copenhagen
|4
|June 13
|Sunday
|Group B
|Belgium vs Russia
|12:30 AM
|St Petersburg
|5
|June 13
|Sunday
|Group D
|England vs Croatia
|6:30 PM
|London
|6
|June 13
|Sunday
|Group C
|Austria vs North Macedonia
|9:30 PM
|Bucharest
|7
|June 14
|Monday
|Group C
|Netherlands vs Ukraine
|12:30 AM
|Amsterdam
|8
|June 14
|Monday
|Group D
|Scotland vs Czech Republic
|6:30 PM
|Glasgow
|9
|June 14
|Monday
|Group E
|Poland vs Slovakia
|9:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|10
|June 15
|Tuesday
|Group E
|Spain vs Sweden
|12:30 AM
|Seville
|11
|June 15
|Tuesday
|Group F
|Hungary vs Portugal
|9:30 PM
|Budapest
|12
|June 16
|Wednesday
|Group F
|France vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|Munich
|13
|June 16
|Wednesday
|Group B
|Finland vs Russia
|6:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|14
|June 16
|Wednesday
|Group A
|Turkey vs Wales
|9:30 PM
|Baku
|15
|June 17
|Thursday
|Group A
|Italy vs Switzerland
|12:30 AM
|Rome
|16
|June 17
|Thursday
|Group C
|Ukraine vs North Macedonia
|6:30 PM
|Bucharest
|17
|June 17
|Thursday
|Group B
|Denmark vs Belgium
|9:30 PM
|Copenhagen
|18
|June 18
|Friday
|Group C
|Netherlands vs Austria
|12:30 AM
|Amsterdam
|19
|June 18
|Friday
|Group E
|Sweden vs Slovakia
|6:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|20
|June 18
|Friday
|Group D
|Croatia vs Czech Republic
|9:30 PM
|Glasgow
|21
|June 19
|Saturday
|Group D
|England vs Scotland
|12:30 AM
|London
|22
|June 19
|Saturday
|Group F
|Hungary vs France
|6:30 PM
|Budapest
|23
|June 19
|Saturday
|Group F
|Portugal vs Germany
|9:30 PM
|Munich
|24
|June 20
|Sunday
|Group E
|Spain vs Poland
|12:30 AM
|Seville
|25
|June 20
|Sunday
|Group A
|Italy vs Wales
|6:30 PM
|Rome
|26
|June 20
|Sunday
|Group A
|Switzerland vs Turkey
|9:30 PM
|Baku
|27
|June 21
|Monday
|Group C
|North Macedonia vs Netherlands
|9:30 PM
|Amsterdam
|28
|June 21
|Monday
|Group C
|Ukraine vs Austria
|9:30 PM
|Bucharest
|29
|June 22
|Tuesday
|Group B
|Russia vs Denmark
|12:30 AM
|Copenhagen
|30
|June 22
|Tuesday
|Group B
|Finland vs Belgium
|12:30 AM
|St Petersburg
|31
|June 23
|Wednesday
|Group D
|Czech Republic vs England
|12:30 AM
|London
|32
|June 23
|Wednesday
|Group D
|Croatia vs Scotland
|12:30 AM
|Glasgow
|33
|June 23
|Wednesday
|Group E
|Slovakia vs Spain
|9:30 PM
|Seville
|34
|June 23
|Wednesday
|Group E
|Sweden vs Poland
|9:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|35
|June 24
|Thursday
|Group F
|Germany vs Hungary
|12:30 AM
|Munich
|36
|June 24
|Thursday
|Group F
|Portugal v France
|12:30 AM
|Budapest
Euro 2020 Round of 16 fixtures
|MATCH NO.
|DATE
|DAY
|FIXTURE
|TIME (IST)
|VENUE
|37
|June 26
|Saturday
|2A vs 2B
|9:30 PM
|Amsterdam
|38
|June 27
|Sunday
|1A vs 2C
|12:30 AM
|London
|39
|June 27
|Sunday
|1C vs 3D/E/F
|9:30 PM
|Budapest
|40
|June 28
|Monday
|1B vs 3A/D/E/F
|12:30 AM
|Seville
|41
|June 28
|Monday
|2D vs 2E
|9:30 PM
|Copenhagen
|42
|June 29
|Tuesday
|1F vs 3A/B/C
|12:30 AM
|Bucharest
|43
|June 29
|Tuesday
|1D vs 2F
|9:30 PM
|London
|44
|June 30
|Wednesday
|1E vs 3A/B/C/D
|12:30 AM
|Glasgow
Euro 2020 Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Final fixtures
|MATCH NO.
|DATE
|DAY
|FIXTURE
|TIME(IST)
|VENUE
|45
|July 2
|Friday
|QF1: Winner Match 41 vs Winner Match 42
|9:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|46
|July 3
|Saturday
|QF2: Winner Match 39 vs Winner Match 37
|12:30 AM
|Munich
|47
|July 3
|Saturday
|QF3: Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 38
|9:30 PM
|Baku
|48
|July 4
|Sunday
|QF4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 44
|12:30 AM
|Rome
|49
|July 7
|Wednesday
|Semi-final 1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1
|12:30 AM
|London
|50
|July 8
|Thursday
|Semi-final 2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3
|12:30 AM
|London
|51
|July 12
|Monday
|Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|12:30 AM
|London
Euro 2020 Telecast and Live Streaming details
Football fans in India can watch the UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX, and SONY TEN 4 channels, while they can also livestream the tournament on Sony LIV.