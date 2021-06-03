Football
Euro 2020: Full Schedule, venues, groups, dates, time in India, where to watch and live streaming details

Germanys Joachim Loew, Portugals Fernando Santos and Frances Didier Deschamps will clash in Group F
Germany's Joachim Loew, Portugal's Fernando Santos and France's Didier Deschamps will clash in Group F

Bengaluru, June 3: Postponed due to coronavirus pandemic last year, the biggest international sporting extravaganza in European football - UEFA Euro 2020 is finally set to take place after a year across 11 venues in the next two months.

24 teams will do battle in the 16th edition of the tournament that opens on June 11 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome with the final scheduled to take place on July 11 at the Wembley in London, where both semi-finals also will take place.

The 24 teams have been drawn in six groups from A to F and Group A's Italy will host Turkey in the opening fixture with most days of the tournament especially during the group stages set to see three fixtures.

Defending champions Portugal will open their Group F campaign on June 15 against Hungary in Budapest. Cristiano Ronaldo's side have been drawn in the 'Group of Death' with recent two World Champions France and Germany.

The other favourites England and Belgium have been drawn in Groups B and D respectively, while Netherlands and Spain have been drawn in Groups C and E respectively.

Here myKhel takes a look at the full schedule, telecast, live streaming, venues and match timings in India of the UEFA Euro 2020:

Euro 2020 Venues

• Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands

• Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan

• Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania

• Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary

• Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark

• Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland

• Wembley Stadium in London , England

• Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany

• Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy

• Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia

• La Cartuja in Seville, Spain

Euro 2020 Teams in Groups

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Austria, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Ukraine

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Group stage fixtures (Top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to round of 16)

MATCH NO. DATE DAY GROUP FIXTURE TIME (IST) VENUE
1 June 12 Saturday Group A Turkey vs Italy 12:30 AM Rome
2 June 12 Saturday Group A Wales vs Switzerland 6:30 PM Baku
3 June 12 Saturday Group B Denmark vs Finland 9:30 PM Copenhagen
4 June 13 Sunday Group B Belgium vs Russia 12:30 AM St Petersburg
5 June 13 Sunday Group D England vs Croatia 6:30 PM London
6 June 13 Sunday Group C Austria vs North Macedonia 9:30 PM Bucharest
7 June 14 Monday Group C Netherlands vs Ukraine 12:30 AM Amsterdam
8 June 14 Monday Group D Scotland vs Czech Republic 6:30 PM Glasgow
9 June 14 Monday Group E Poland vs Slovakia 9:30 PM St Petersburg
10 June 15 Tuesday Group E Spain vs Sweden 12:30 AM Seville
11 June 15 Tuesday Group F Hungary vs Portugal 9:30 PM Budapest
12 June 16 Wednesday Group F France vs Germany 12:30 AM Munich
13 June 16 Wednesday Group B Finland vs Russia 6:30 PM St Petersburg
14 June 16 Wednesday Group A Turkey vs Wales 9:30 PM Baku
15 June 17 Thursday Group A Italy vs Switzerland 12:30 AM Rome
16 June 17 Thursday Group C Ukraine vs North Macedonia 6:30 PM Bucharest
17 June 17 Thursday Group B Denmark vs Belgium 9:30 PM Copenhagen
18 June 18 Friday Group C Netherlands vs Austria 12:30 AM Amsterdam
19 June 18 Friday Group E Sweden vs Slovakia 6:30 PM St Petersburg
20 June 18 Friday Group D Croatia vs Czech Republic 9:30 PM Glasgow
21 June 19 Saturday Group D England vs Scotland 12:30 AM London
22 June 19 Saturday Group F Hungary vs France 6:30 PM Budapest
23 June 19 Saturday Group F Portugal vs Germany 9:30 PM Munich
24 June 20 Sunday Group E Spain vs Poland 12:30 AM Seville
25 June 20 Sunday Group A Italy vs Wales 6:30 PM Rome
26 June 20 Sunday Group A Switzerland vs Turkey 9:30 PM Baku
27 June 21 Monday Group C North Macedonia vs Netherlands 9:30 PM Amsterdam
28 June 21 Monday Group C Ukraine vs Austria 9:30 PM Bucharest
29 June 22 Tuesday Group B Russia vs Denmark 12:30 AM Copenhagen
30 June 22 Tuesday Group B Finland vs Belgium 12:30 AM St Petersburg
31 June 23 Wednesday Group D Czech Republic vs England 12:30 AM London
32 June 23 Wednesday Group D Croatia vs Scotland 12:30 AM Glasgow
33 June 23 Wednesday Group E Slovakia vs Spain 9:30 PM Seville
34 June 23 Wednesday Group E Sweden vs Poland 9:30 PM St Petersburg
35 June 24 Thursday Group F Germany vs Hungary 12:30 AM Munich
36 June 24 Thursday Group F Portugal v France 12:30 AM Budapest

Euro 2020 Round of 16 fixtures

MATCH NO. DATE DAY FIXTURE TIME (IST) VENUE
37 June 26 Saturday 2A vs 2B 9:30 PM Amsterdam
38 June 27 Sunday 1A vs 2C 12:30 AM London
39 June 27 Sunday 1C vs 3D/E/F 9:30 PM Budapest
40 June 28 Monday 1B vs 3A/D/E/F 12:30 AM Seville
41 June 28 Monday 2D vs 2E 9:30 PM Copenhagen
42 June 29 Tuesday 1F vs 3A/B/C 12:30 AM Bucharest
43 June 29 Tuesday 1D vs 2F 9:30 PM London
44 June 30 Wednesday 1E vs 3A/B/C/D 12:30 AM Glasgow

Euro 2020 Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Final fixtures

MATCH NO. DATE DAY FIXTURE TIME(IST) VENUE
45 July 2 Friday QF1: Winner Match 41 vs Winner Match 42 9:30 PM St Petersburg
46 July 3 Saturday QF2: Winner Match 39 vs Winner Match 37 12:30 AM Munich
47 July 3 Saturday QF3: Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 38 9:30 PM Baku
48 July 4 Sunday QF4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 44 12:30 AM Rome
49 July 7 Wednesday Semi-final 1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 12:30 AM London
50 July 8 Thursday Semi-final 2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 12:30 AM London
51 July 12 Monday Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 12:30 AM London

Euro 2020 Telecast and Live Streaming details

Football fans in India can watch the UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX, and SONY TEN 4 channels, while they can also livestream the tournament on Sony LIV.

Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
