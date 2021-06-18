Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Euro 2020: Portugal vs Germany Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

By

Kolkata, June 18: Portugal take on Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich in a high-voltage Group F Euro 2020 match-day 2 tie on Saturday (June 19).

Here's a quick guide to the clash of titans.

Head-to-head record

In 18 previous meetings, Die Mannschaft have been victorious in 10 while Portugal have won just three times with five games ending in stalemate.

Key players

Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo

For the majority of the game against Hungary, Portugal were underwhelming and so was their all time greatest player Ronaldo, but in the closing stages of the game, he came up with a brace as the European champions won the game 3-0.

Germany - Thomas Müller

Müller has been Germany's go to man in major tournaments over the years and the 31-year-old needs to be at his best if Germany has to make a comeback from their poor start to the Euros.

Expected line-ups

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho; Rafa Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rüdiger; Joshua Kimmich, İlkay Gündoğan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry

Suggested Dream 11 line-up

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Defenders Nelson Semedo, Joshua Kimmich, Raphaël Guerreiro

Midfielders Kai Havertz, Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota

Forwards Cristiano Ronaldo

Best choice for captain and vice-captain

Ronaldo and Muller

Kick-off time in India and how to watch

Date: June 19 (Saturday)

Time: 9.30 PM IST

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Comments

MORE EURO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 12:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments