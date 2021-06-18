Euro 2020: Portugal vs Germany Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Kolkata, June 18: Portugal take on Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich in a high-voltage Group F Euro 2020 match-day 2 tie on Saturday (June 19).
Here's a quick guide to the clash of titans.
Head-to-head record
In 18 previous meetings, Die Mannschaft have been victorious in 10 while Portugal have won just three times with five games ending in stalemate.
Key players
Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo
For the majority of the game against Hungary, Portugal were underwhelming and so was their all time greatest player Ronaldo, but in the closing stages of the game, he came up with a brace as the European champions won the game 3-0.
Germany - Thomas Müller
Müller has been Germany's go to man in major tournaments over the years and the 31-year-old needs to be at his best if Germany has to make a comeback from their poor start to the Euros.
Expected line-ups
Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho; Rafa Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo
Germany: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rüdiger; Joshua Kimmich, İlkay Gündoğan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry
Suggested Dream 11 line-up
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
Defenders Nelson Semedo, Joshua Kimmich, Raphaël Guerreiro
Midfielders Kai Havertz, Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota
Forwards Cristiano Ronaldo
Best choice for captain and vice-captain
Ronaldo and Muller
Kick-off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 19 (Saturday)
Time: 9.30 PM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV