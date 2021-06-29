Euro 2020: Sweden vs Ukraine Stats Preview

Bengaluru, June 29: Sweden locks horns with Ukraine in the last round-of-16 tie of Euro 2020 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
The match kicks off on Wednesday (June 30) 12.30am IST and the Indian audience can catch all the action live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
This will be the fifth meeting between Sweden and Ukraine, with Sweden's only victory coming in a friendly in August 2011 (D1 L2).
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com takes you to the past contests between the two nations.
• The last meeting between Sweden and Ukraine was in EURO 2012, with Ukraine coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a brace from current manager Andriy Shevchenko.
• This is Sweden's just third appearance in the knockout stages of EUROS - they lost 2-3 to Germany in 1992 semifinal and lost to Netherlands on penalties following a goalless draw in 2004 quarterfinal.
• Ukraine have lost seven of their last eight games at EUROS, with their victory over North Macedonia enough to see them through to the last 16.
• This is Ukraine's just second appearance in knockout stages of a major tournament, after reaching round two of the 2006 World Cup.
• Of the teams to reach the last 16 at EURO 2020, no side faced more shots on target in the group stages than Ukraine.
• Sweden made the fewest successful passes (591) and had the lowest passing accuracy (69.9 per cent) of any side in the group stages at EURO 2020.
• Sweden scored with 44 per cent of their shots on target in the group stages of EURO 2020 (4/9).
• Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko and Ruslan Malinovskiy have created six goal-scoring chances for one another so far at EURO 2020 - no two players combined for more in the group stages (level with Wales' Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey).
• Emil Forsberg has scored four goals in his last four games in all competitions for Sweden, following a run of 11 games without a goal for the national side.
• Forsberg has three goals at EURO 2020 so far - the last time a Swedish player scored more in a major tournament was the 1994 World Cup (Kennet Andersson 5, Martin Dahlin 4).
• Both Andriy Yarmolenko (2 goals, 1 assist) and Roman Yaremchuk (2 goals, 1 assist) were each directly involved in three of Ukraine's four goals in the group stages of EURO 2020.