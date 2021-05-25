Football
Europa League Final 2021, Villarreal vs Manchester United: Head To Head, Time in India, Telecast Details

By
Manchester United face Villarreal in Europa League Final 2021 on May 26
Bengaluru, May 25: Villarreal and Manchester United lock horns in the Europa League Final at the PGE Arena Gdansk in Poland on Wednesday (May 26).

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United defeated Serie A side Roma by 8-5 on aggregate in the semi-final over two legs, Unai Emery's Villarreal reached the summit clash after a 2-1 aggregate win over Premier League side Arsenal.

After beating Roma 6-2 in the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester, United evaded a late scare as they lost 3-2 in the return leg at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Villarreal, meanwhile, defeated Arsenal 2-1 at home and drew the return leg 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Europa League final 2021: Solskjaer bidding for first Manchester United trophy against competition king Emery

Domestic campaign-wise, Manchester United finished the 2020-21 Premier League season with two wins, a draw and two defeats in their final five games, finishing in second place.

Villarreal, on the other hand, won nine points in the same period, to secure a Europa Conference League spot and head into Wednesday's clash on the back of a defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

The two sides will meet each other for the fifth time on Wednesday (May 26) with each of their four previous meetings in the Champions League ending in a stalemate during the 2005-06 and 2008-09 seasons. And in the five meetings so far between the two managers, Emery and Solskjaer have won two matches each with one ending in a draw.

Villarreal vs Manchester United Kick Off Time in India

The match kicks off at 8 PM Local Time on Wednesday (May 26) and due to time difference the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (May 27).

Villarreal vs Manchester United TV Channel and Live Streaming Details

In India the match will be shown live and exclusive on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while Sony LIV will live stream the match.

Key Players

Villarreal

• Raul Albiol

• Manu Trigueros

• Dani Parejo

• Gerard Moreno

• Paco Alcacer

Manchester United

• Bruno Fernandes

• Edinson Cavani

• Luke Shaw

• Paul Pogba

• Harry Maguire

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 13:31 [IST]
