Sevilla 3-2 Inter: Diego Carlos goes from zero to hero as Lukaku suffers heartbreak

By Dom Farrell
Sevilla
Diego Carlos put a torrid outing behind him to be an unlikely matchwinner as Sevilla claimed Europa League glory for the sixth time.

Cologne (Germany), August 22: Sevilla secured a sixth Europa League triumph this century as Diego Carlos proved an unlikely hero in a thrilling 3-2 win over Inter in Cologne.

Romelu Lukaku gave Inter a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot – Diego Carlos might have been sent off for bringing him down - but Sevilla's semifinal hero Luuk de Jong overturned the deficit with a pair of fine first-half headers.

Diego Godin's 35th-minute leveller had Inter swiftly back on terms and the Serie A side appeared to be in the ascendency during a more circumspect second half, until a stunning twist in the tale.

Diego Carlos had been tormented by Lukaku for most of the game but his overhead-kick when Ever Banega's 74th-minute free-kick was partially cleared took a decisive touch off Inter's top scorer and flew into the net.

Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
