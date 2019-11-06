Football
Vitoria SC 1-1 Arsenal: Duarte denies Gunners at the death

By Joe Wright
Arsenal
Unai Emery's Arsenal were on the brink of securing a place in the Europa League knockouts until Bruno Duarte's injury-time goal.

Guimaraes (Portugal), November 7: iAn injury-time equaliser from Bruno Duarte sealed a 1-1 draw for Vitoria SC against Arsenal on Tuesday and stopped the Gunners from qualifying for the last 32 of the Europa League.

The visitors looked set to claim a win that would have guaranteed their place in the knockouts when Shkodran Mustafi headed in Nicolas Pepe's free-kick 10 minutes from time.

However, Duarte's acrobatic finish denied Unai Emery's side from a fourth win in as many European games this season and means they must wait a little longer to secure a place in the next round.

It was nearly much worse for Arsenal, who saw Mustafi deflect a cross onto the post before Rochinha rifled a half-volley wide in the closing moments of a rain-soaked encounter in Guimaraes.


Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 23:20 [IST]
